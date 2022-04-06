The Real Reason Andy Cohen Felt Distressed After Taping The RHONJ Reunion

Andy Cohen has now made it clear that it was not easy taping the reunion show for Season 12 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." The host posted a video on the "Watch What Happens Live" Twitter feed that revealed that it was "upsetting." He told Dolores Catania, "It reminded me of the early Jersey reunions." She confirmed that it was "The Wild West." Both Dolores and Andy seemed to still be processing what went down at the recording, with Andy noting that "nobody would listen to me."

While everyone expects Teresa Giudice's volatile personality to take over, she is not the only one who had beef during the season. Dolores herself predicted that things would go down at the reunion show. She appeared on Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap" and revealed that she and Jennifer Aydin had not reconciled since Season 12 ended. When the hosts wanted to know what the deal between them was, Dolores could not answer. She only said that Jennifer would clarify things at the reunion. Dolores was angry but said she was at the point where she doesn't "give a f*****g m*****f***." Did things blow up between them?

The only certainty is that something riled Andy up so much that he wasn't "right from it" after the recording, and neither was Dolores. After all, Andy pointed out, "This is what I do," so he isn't easily spooked. And for "RHONJ" fans, that sounds amazing.