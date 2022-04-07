Fans Are Going Absolutely Wild Over Nicki Minaj's Adele Impression

Nicki Minaj's legacy game is strong. After previously celebrating the 10-year anniversary of her debut album, "Pink Friday," on Instagram in November 2020, it seems the rapper has made quite the impression on her peers.

In a 2018 interview with Billboard, "Tap In" hitmaker Saweetie told the music publication that Minaj had an impact on influencing her career. "When Nicki came out, she had great punchlines and was rapping about a bunch of different stuff," she explained. "She reminded me of myself and I remember being a kid saying, 'I'm a barbie, too.'" Another fellow rapper, Doja Cat, with whom Minaj ended up collaborating with for the remix of Doja's hit "Say So" in 2020, also revealed to XXL that she used to make up her own music videos to Minaj's songs. In 2015, singer Tinashe was given the chance to open for Minaj on her Pinkprint Tour that same year. During a chat with MTV, the "2 On" entertainer discussed what she took away from that experience. "I really learned Nicki has an ability to be unapologetic. I find that really special," Tinashe stated. "I'm trying to encourage that in the industry. I feel like there's been a lack in the past, especially in the recent past of women supporting other women artists."

Another admirer is BRIT sensation, Adele. During an overdue episode of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke," Minaj paid homage to Adele's impression of her rapping to one of Minaj's famous verses.