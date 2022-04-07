What We Know About Betty White's Personal Items Up For Auction

Betty White was a trailblazer in film and television who had over 120 acting credits to her name, per IMDb. The actor lived a memorable life, and fans of the entertainment great will soon be able to bid on the items the actor collected during her 99 years.

Julien's Auctions announced a variety of White's personal belongings would be auctioned off from September 23 to September 25. Some of her most cherished possessions will be up for grabs, including a copy of the "Golden Girls" pilot script, numerous items from White's wardrobe, and a 14-carat gold watch given to White by her mother in 1940. Julien's Auctions executive director Martin Nolan told Reuters that the watch is the most personal item to be included in the sale. The auction is expected to gather between $1 and $2 million, Nolan also revealed to the news outlet.

Julien's Auction also said that White's wedding band from her late husband, Allen Ludden, would be among the belongings in the auction. This item likely also held deep meaning to White, whose last word before she died was "Allen," according to The Hollywood Reporter. With belongings like these, the auction will certainly allow White's biggest — and wealthiest — fans to feel closer to the beloved star.