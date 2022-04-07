What We Know About Betty White's Personal Items Up For Auction
The world lost a Hollywood legend when actor Betty White sadly died in December 2021 after suffering a stroke six days prior, as ABC News reported. White was just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday when she died, and in her 99 years of life she had made a huge impact on the world. The actor became well-known as she took on iconic parts in television such as Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and the lovable Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls." She would later star in the series "Hot in Cleveland" and became the oldest person to host "Saturday Night Live" in 2010 at the age of 88, per History.
In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, White shared some sincere words of wisdom. "The advice I'd give anyone at any age: Taste every moment. Don't take anything for granted," she said. Now, it's been announced that fans of the esteemed actor will have a chance to own some of the possessions that White held dear as she lived her life to the fullest.
Betty White's wedding band, wardrobe, and more will soon be up for grabs
Betty White was a trailblazer in film and television who had over 120 acting credits to her name, per IMDb. The actor lived a memorable life, and fans of the entertainment great will soon be able to bid on the items the actor collected during her 99 years.
Julien's Auctions announced a variety of White's personal belongings would be auctioned off from September 23 to September 25. Some of her most cherished possessions will be up for grabs, including a copy of the "Golden Girls" pilot script, numerous items from White's wardrobe, and a 14-carat gold watch given to White by her mother in 1940. Julien's Auctions executive director Martin Nolan told Reuters that the watch is the most personal item to be included in the sale. The auction is expected to gather between $1 and $2 million, Nolan also revealed to the news outlet.
Julien's Auction also said that White's wedding band from her late husband, Allen Ludden, would be among the belongings in the auction. This item likely also held deep meaning to White, whose last word before she died was "Allen," according to The Hollywood Reporter. With belongings like these, the auction will certainly allow White's biggest — and wealthiest — fans to feel closer to the beloved star.