Tragic Details About Betty White

The death of Betty White at the age of 99 has devastated fans. Mere days shy of her 100th birthday, White's demise on New Year's Eve spelled a tragic end for an already challenging 2021. The beloved actor will forever leave an indelible mark on the lives of the people — and, indeed, the animals — whose hearts she touched.

Unlike other stars who emerged in the advent of television in the 1950s, many of whom are often viewed as the relics of a bygone era, White kept up with the times. A passionate LGBTQ+ ally, for example, White embraced the community with glee, famously telling Parade in 2010, "There are gay relationships that are more solid than some heterosexual ones — I think it's fine if they want to get married. I don't know how people can get so anti-something." And as for that wicked sense of humor? There aren't many nonagenarians who would pay a NSFW tribute to Ryan Reynolds, whom she deemed "so f***ing handsome in his red leather suit" as Deadpool. The actor aged like a fine vino, her tongue as sharp as a bottle of (Betty) White wine. As her "Golden Girls" alter ego, Rose, once quipped, "The older you get, the better you get, unless you're a banana."

But beneath that risible demeanor lay a tragic side to the iconic star. In both her personal and professional life, White endured numerous tribulations. These are the tragic details about Betty White, many of which she was able to guard from the public.