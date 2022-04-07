Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her One Plastic Surgery Regret
The Kardashian fam is no stranger to plastic surgery. Well, plastic surgery rumors, to be exact. While it seems ridiculous to deny that the famous sister has gotten plastic surgery — even extensive plastic surgery — they mostly remained tight-lipped about any procedures.
In fact, during their recent finale interview with Andy Cohen for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," they hit back rather hard against questions about their history of cosmetic surgery. When Cohen asked if they felt like they promoted unrealistic beauty standards, the sisters adamantly denied any wrongdoing. "No, I don't," Kim Kardashian said. "Because I think we get up, we do the work. We work out." Kendall Jenner chimed in that, if anything they promote a healthy lifestyle, not anything unattainable (via BuzzFeed). "We all really enjoy taking care of ourselves and being healthy," she explained. "So, if anything I think the only thing we're trying to represent is being the most healthy version of yourself."
Of course, no one mentioned their private chefs, dietitians, aestheticians, professional Photoshoppers, personal trainers, makeup artists, or stylists, but we digress. The only one to cop to any plastic surgery (besides Kylie Jenner once admitting to getting lip filler and Kourtney admitting to a boob job years ago) was Khloé Kardashian, who opened up about her nose job. Months later, Khloé is still talking about the procedure and why she has just one regret.
Khloé Kardashian 'finally' found the 'courage' to get the surgery
Ask Khloé Kardashian about her nose job, and she'll tell you she loves it. "My whole life I would say — I've always wanted my nose done, forever," Khloé said in April during ABC's Kardashians special (via People). Despite never feeling satisfied with her nose, she was understandably hesitant to undergo any major surgery involving her face. "But it's in the middle of your face, and it's scary to think about," she explained. "But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."
As far as cosmetic procedures go, Khloé has basically no remorse about this one, which happened "a couple weeks before True's first birthday" in 2019. If anything, she regrets waiting so long to do it. "Mine was a breeze," Khloé tweeted in response to a fan telling her their own nose job was followed by a difficult recovery. "It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn't do it sooner."
It sounds like the nose job has been a major confidence boost for Khloé, and after all the recent ups and downs with Tristan Thompson, it's easy to see why she'd be in the market for something to make her smile. In an April "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" appearance, she confirmed she was happily taking a "breather" from romance. "I think we don't need to rush it," she said. "Let's just simmer. I love being a good mom and just work. And let's have a minute." As of right now, Khloé is content focusing on herself — and her new nose.