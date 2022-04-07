Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her One Plastic Surgery Regret

The Kardashian fam is no stranger to plastic surgery. Well, plastic surgery rumors, to be exact. While it seems ridiculous to deny that the famous sister has gotten plastic surgery — even extensive plastic surgery — they mostly remained tight-lipped about any procedures.

In fact, during their recent finale interview with Andy Cohen for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," they hit back rather hard against questions about their history of cosmetic surgery. When Cohen asked if they felt like they promoted unrealistic beauty standards, the sisters adamantly denied any wrongdoing. "No, I don't," Kim Kardashian said. "Because I think we get up, we do the work. We work out." Kendall Jenner chimed in that, if anything they promote a healthy lifestyle, not anything unattainable (via BuzzFeed). "We all really enjoy taking care of ourselves and being healthy," she explained. "So, if anything I think the only thing we're trying to represent is being the most healthy version of yourself."

Of course, no one mentioned their private chefs, dietitians, aestheticians, professional Photoshoppers, personal trainers, makeup artists, or stylists, but we digress. The only one to cop to any plastic surgery (besides Kylie Jenner once admitting to getting lip filler and Kourtney admitting to a boob job years ago) was Khloé Kardashian, who opened up about her nose job. Months later, Khloé is still talking about the procedure and why she has just one regret.