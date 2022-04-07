Camila Cabello Reveals Where She Really Stands With Fifth Harmony Today
Camila Cabello has done a lot of growing up since she was thrown in the spotlight as a contestant on "The X Factor" in 2012. The singer initially auditioned for the show as a solo artist, but the judges thought she had a better chance of succeeding in a girl group. She was then put in a group called Fifth Harmony with other members — Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui.
Although the group didn't win the singing competition show (they placed third), they went on to have several chart-topping hits like "Worth It" and "Work From Home," per Billboard. However, the dynamics within the group were not as positive as it seemed, with rumors of catfighting, burnout, and creative differences over their musical direction. These issues resulted in Cabello leaving the group in December 2016, which she later said was necessary for her personal growth, according to the Miami Herald.
Now, six years after her departure, Cabello has revealed where she currently stands with her former band members.
Camila Cabello's new song addresses her relationship with 5H
In keeping up with her singer-songwriter tendencies, Camila Cabello has finally addressed her breakup with Fifth Harmony through new music. In a new interview with Reuters promoting her new third studio album "Familia," Cabello confirmed that the lyric, "I don't blame the girls for how it went down," is about her former Fifth Harmony members — Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui. The lyric comes from the song "Psychofreak."
Though Cabello didn't elaborate further on why she chose to write that lyric, there were conflicting reports that she didn't tell her bandmates she was leaving in 2016, which she denied, according to Billboard. Fifth Harmony later threw shade at Cabello at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards by having a dummy of her blown off the stage, per Teen Vogue, so the lyric could also be in reference to that moment.
Despite the drama, it seems like Cabello has made peace with them in the years since she left. "We have been like supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff," she told Reuters. "I'm in a really good place with them."