Camila Cabello Reveals Where She Really Stands With Fifth Harmony Today

Camila Cabello has done a lot of growing up since she was thrown in the spotlight as a contestant on "The X Factor" in 2012. The singer initially auditioned for the show as a solo artist, but the judges thought she had a better chance of succeeding in a girl group. She was then put in a group called Fifth Harmony with other members — Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui.

Although the group didn't win the singing competition show (they placed third), they went on to have several chart-topping hits like "Worth It" and "Work From Home," per Billboard. However, the dynamics within the group were not as positive as it seemed, with rumors of catfighting, burnout, and creative differences over their musical direction. These issues resulted in Cabello leaving the group in December 2016, which she later said was necessary for her personal growth, according to the Miami Herald.

Now, six years after her departure, Cabello has revealed where she currently stands with her former band members.