Bad News Just Dropped For Shahs Of Sunset Fans

Sorry, "Shahs of Sunset" fans! But today we're the bearer of some devastating TV news. The Bravo show debuted back in 2012 and has delivered some serious drama over the years — which hasn't just been confined to the screen. How could we mention the infamous reality show following a group of super rich Persian Americans and not bring up the multiple legal cases involving the show that have reared their ugly heads over the years?

In 2012, a lawsuit against Executive Producer Ryan Seacrest (yep, he does this show too!) and his production company settled a case with Kathy Salem which meant she was edited out of the first episode after originally filming for the show, per Entertainment Weekly. Then, two years later, came more controversy when "The Shahs of Sunset" crew went on strike after claiming they had been treated unfairly, with Deadline reporting that was also settled and a deal was reached. Then, 2019 brought yet another case to the door of Ryan Seacrest Productions when The Wrap reported that Kiara Belen alleged a scene featuring her sans clothing was filmed without her permission. That suit was dismissed in 2021. That wasn't all, though. More drama was brought to the show's door in March 2022 when People confirmed that cast member Mike Shouhed had been arrested for domestic violence.

But it seems like fans won't be getting much more drama from the "Shahs" gang, as the show was just dealt a major blow.