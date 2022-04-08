An Uncomfortable Clip Of Will And Jada Has Resurfaced Amid Oscars Slap Scandal

Despite the fact that Will Smith is the one facing potential consequences by the Academy for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, many are holding his wife Jada Pinkett Smith equally accountable. In an unprecedented incident in Oscars history, Will went onstage and smacked Rock after the comedian's joke about Jada's shaved head — "Jada, love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," were Rock's exact words. Although Will was initially shown laughing and clapping at the crack, Jada ostensibly rolled her eyes. Next thing the world knew, there was Will, assaulting Rock on the largest stage in Hollywood, before returning to his seat and yelling the now-famous profane line, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!"

Although Jada initially stood by Will's actions, even laughing at the slap as it occurred, US Weekly reported in April that Jada deemed Will to be "overreacting." It was the latest headline to make some wonder if Will's altercation was worth it at all. "Personally, I feel sorry for Will... That's what happens when a man loves a woman who doesn't love him, and he's doing everything to try and make sure that ... try to win her love," comedian Earthquake remarked on "The Breakfast Club" on April 5, per the Atlanta Black Star.

A newly resurfaced Instagram Live clip of the Smiths certainly won't help the public perception that their marriage is secretly troubled.