How William And Kate Keep Their Royal Children Down To Earth

Kate Middleton met Prince William in 2001 when they were first year students at St. Andrews University in Scotland. According to Elle, Kate bagged William by playing the long game. They went from being acquaintances to friends to roommates. Then, after Kate strutted down the catwalk in a see-through dress, they started dating. They split briefly twice before William finally proposed in 2010.

Per BBC News, the couple was married in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey in April 2011. Thousands of well-wishers lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds in their gilded horse-drawn carriage — and to cheer at the obligatory balcony wave and peck on the lips. Hundreds of millions also tuned in worldwide to watch the nuptials.

Kate's father, Michael Middleton, was a self-made businessman. Her mother was a flight attendant — leading to the Daily Mail mocking Carole "doors to manual" Middleton as a social climber. However, Kate went from being a total commoner –- albeit a rather posh one –- to HRH, the Duchess of Cambridge and wife to the future King. Given Kate's background and that William's mom was the beloved "People's Princess" Diana Spencer, it's no surprise they've strived to keep it real when raising their three kids — by British nobility's stuffy standards anyway. However, with all the suffocating rules, pomp, and etiquette accompanying their status, how do William and Kate keep their royal children down to earth?