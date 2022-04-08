Amy Schumer Clears The Air Amid Whispers She Ripped Off An Oscars Joke

At the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer made a joke regarding Leonardo DiCaprio: "He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends." But fans were quick to take notice, arguing that it was lifted straight from a tweet that went viral in December 2021, per E! News.

Schumer was quick to deny the allegations, saying that she would never do such a thing. "I would like to say, I haven't personally been on Twitter," she said on "Watch What Happens Live!" on April 6, per Variety. "I've had my assistant do it, just so I can remain alive and not kill myself. And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don't start thievery."

The comedian even went the extra mile to prove that she's no joke thief, going on Vanity Fair's polygraph test segment. "Coming up with new material is difficult, have you ever stolen a joke?" she was asked, to which she responded with a resounding "no." The machine didn't react, indicating that she was indeed truthful. She talked about it on the talk show, too. "I just got to do a lie-detector test on Vanity Fair and they asked me, thank God, 'Have you ever stolen a joke?' and I said no, and it was 'that's true,'" she said. "So, everybody just chill. It's crazy. I'm funny enough, I don't need to steal s**t."