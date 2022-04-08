Does Camila Cabello's New Album Address Her Fifth Harmony Breakup?

Camila Cabello was first known for her breakout career with the all-female pop group Fifth Harmony. Thanks to judge Simon Cowell, the five 5H singers were grouped together after they individually auditioned for "The X Factor," per The Hollywood Reporter. Though Cabello, Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui had never met and knew nothing about one another in 2012, Cowell saw potential in the rising stars. "If I'm not standing here in a year's time talking about the success of these artists, I've got a problem," he told the outlet.

The ladies quickly soared into stardom and together they released three albums. According to Billboard, their song "Work From Home" featuring Ty Dolla $ign was the group's first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. "All in my Head (Flex)," "Sledgehammer," and Worth It" also spent time on the charts as well. While the group appeared to be living the dream, the ladies were dealing with issues on the inside. In 2016, Fifth Harmony members were seen photographed without Cabello on several occasions sparking rumors the singer was going solo after some behind-the-scenes drama, and Cabello announced her departure later that year, per Us Weekly. In March 2018, the rest of the group decided to call it quits and move on individually.

Cabello has gone on to have a massive solo career, and now that her new album has dropped, fans are wondering if she's finally addressing what went down.