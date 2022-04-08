Does Camila Cabello's New Album Address Her Fifth Harmony Breakup?
Camila Cabello was first known for her breakout career with the all-female pop group Fifth Harmony. Thanks to judge Simon Cowell, the five 5H singers were grouped together after they individually auditioned for "The X Factor," per The Hollywood Reporter. Though Cabello, Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui had never met and knew nothing about one another in 2012, Cowell saw potential in the rising stars. "If I'm not standing here in a year's time talking about the success of these artists, I've got a problem," he told the outlet.
The ladies quickly soared into stardom and together they released three albums. According to Billboard, their song "Work From Home" featuring Ty Dolla $ign was the group's first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. "All in my Head (Flex)," "Sledgehammer," and Worth It" also spent time on the charts as well. While the group appeared to be living the dream, the ladies were dealing with issues on the inside. In 2016, Fifth Harmony members were seen photographed without Cabello on several occasions sparking rumors the singer was going solo after some behind-the-scenes drama, and Cabello announced her departure later that year, per Us Weekly. In March 2018, the rest of the group decided to call it quits and move on individually.
Cabello has gone on to have a massive solo career, and now that her new album has dropped, fans are wondering if she's finally addressing what went down.
Camila Cabello is in a 'good place' with Fifth Harmony
It's been six years since Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony, and the "Havana" singer is revealing her thoughts about her departure in her music. During an interview with Reuters, Cabello opened up about her third studio album "Familia," and revealed she wrote a lyric in reference to Fifth Harmony on the track "Psychofreak." On the track, which features Willow Smith, Cabello sings, "I don't blame the girls for how it went down."
"That song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up like my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry," she said. Cabello also added that even though her contact with the ladies is limited, their interactions remain positive. "We have been supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff... I'm in a really good place with them."
For a lot of musicians, writing music and putting together an album can be very therapeutic. Cabello spoke to People about the creative process behind "Familia," and how it helped her cope in many ways. "For me it was, if this process doesn't help me in feeling better, and if it's not me being honest and vulnerable and unfiltered, I don't really see how this is going to happen," she said. "I really feel like I'm living my truth and I'm speaking my truth."