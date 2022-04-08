The Strange Thing That Really Gets Kim Kardashian In The Mood

Another day, another headline surrounding Kim Kardashian. In addition to being loved up with her boyfriend Pete Davidson and the drama surrounding her estranged ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West, the reality star has also kept us talking with her many business ventures.

Kim, who is the co-founder of clothing brand SKIMS, uploaded a series of photos from the latest campaign from the Fits Everybody collection on Instagram that saw her posing alongside supermodels Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel, and Alessandra Ambrosio. "OK so I wasn't supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star wrote. Banks also took to Instagram and revealed that when Kim asked her to be a part of the campaign, it immediately piqued her interest, admitting she hadn't "modeled lingerie and undergarments since I retired from the runway."

The Kardashian family reality show on E!, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," came to an end in 2021 after 20 seasons and first debuted on the network in 2006, as previously reported by People. However, those who can't get enough of the clan will be happy to hear a new show, "The Kardashians," will premiere on Hulu on April 14, per Page Six. During a teaser, Kim revealed the surprising thing that turns her on these days.