Lisa Rinna And Erika Jayne's Relationship Just Took An Unexpected Turn

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna isn't exactly who you think of when you think of stable friendships. But, to be fair, that's not entirely her fault as the success of her career on Bravo depends on her fighting with her co-stars. Since joining the franchise, the former actor has come to blows with just about everyone on the cast, from newcomer Garcelle Beauvais to alum Lisa Vanderpump.

Finally, it looked like Lisa had found a friend in Erika Jayne. However, sadly for Erika, who joined the show as a big-spending trophy wife, things quickly went south when she and her husband were embroiled in scandal thanks to Tom Girardi's questionable ethics as a top Los Angeles attorney. Erika's legal issues were the centerpiece of "RHOBH" Season 11, as it came to light that Tom allegedly defrauded his clients to fund his and Erika's lavish lifestyle, per E! News. The other Beverly Hills women initially stood by Erika, but her friends started to turn on her as her story became increasingly unrealistic and her behavior more erratic.

To her credit, even as the other women have turned one by one against Erika, Lisa has stood steadfastly by her side. "I know everyone's furious with me for standing by her, but she's my friend," Lisa said on "Watch What Happens Live" in September 2021. Now though, it looks like Erika's problems could finally come between them.