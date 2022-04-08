Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex Finally Responds To Rumors He's Writing A Juicy Tell-All Book

For now, August Alsina has chosen to stick to his career. The rapper responded to claims that he is penning a book about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, including details about their sex life. Alsina took to Instagram to share a snapshot that addressed his thoughts about the report. He wrote, "What would be the need to write a book about my supposed 'sex life' with ANYBODY, EVER, in life?" He continued, "Why would one look to make that 'type' of money, eating from the lowest fruit, when God's promise is GREAT HARVEST?

While Alsina has no plans to become an author just yet, it doesn't mean that he's done speaking his truth. The artist's new song "Shake the World" has him blasting, "Well, of course some s**t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world's favorite." Was he referencing Pinkett Smith calling their relationship an "entanglement?" Perhaps.

Maybe Alsina is "just living my life, trying to create peace ... in the life of my own and ones connected to me," as he wrote on Instagram. After all, he did tell People that he's a "private person." He added, "People have never known much about my love life because it's not important." However, fans may stop talking about the "entanglement" if he stopped singing about it. However, only Alsina gets to decide if privacy or speaking his truth is more important.