Home Edit Star Clea Shearer Reveals Serious Health News

Clea Shearer has inspired people across the globe with her organizational skills since 2020, when "Get Organized with the Home Edit" first premiered on Netflix. However, two years on, she's using something else to inspire her fans: her breast cancer diagnosis.

Taking to her Instagram account on April 7, Shearer revealed that she was set to go in for a double mastectomy the very next day. She also detailed the beginnings of her journey with breast cancer, and pointed out that she was able to detect the disease early because she refused to wait for her usual OBGYN for a mammogram, instead "[taking] it upon myself". Speaking to People, she explained that, while she knew to perform a self-examination, she wasn't sure what to expect from a lump: "I was just in my hotel room Googling, 'What does a breast tumor feel like?'"

While Shearer has revealed that she was initially taken aback by the diagnosis, given she has no family history with the disease, she's determined to use her experience to inspire others. Admitting in her first statement that "for the first few days I endured the 'why me' feelings," Shearer revealed that she soon had a change in mindset. "I started to think "honestly, why NOT me?!" I have all the support, resources, and a platform to help other people through this. So if anyone has to have breast cancer, I'll gladly let it be me."