What We Know About Sandra Lee's Relationship With Ben Youcef Following Cuomo Turmoil

In the time since she broke up with Andrew Cuomo three years ago, Sandra Lee has found a support system and partner in Ben Youcef. The two hit it off after meeting at a Santa Monica restaurant in March 2021, and have become inseparable ever since, according to People.

Lee even has gone as far as to call their relationship "perfect" in a new interview with Page Six and told the outlet that they plan to spend the summer together. "We are actually planning [summer vacation] right now," she said. "We don't know yet, we have all sorts of things that we want to do. We have a list so this summer we're going to take out a couple of things on the list."

It's not surprising that Lee would want to rest and recharge with Youcef, having undergone a hysterectomy in March. Prior to the procedure, Lee posted on Instagram that she finally decided to get the surgery after putting it off for years because doctors detected "changes" in her cells. Lee added that her desire to live a "happy and healthy life" would only be possible with the surgery and said she was "grateful" for Youcef and her friends' support.