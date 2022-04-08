Loni Love Cuts Right To The Chase About What Got The Real Canceled

You'd expect nothing less of a person who co-hosted a show titled "The Real" than total straight-shooting. So, it should come as no surprise that real talk is exactly what we're getting from Loni Love, one of the original hosts of the daytime talk show, which has been canceled after eight successful seasons. The show featured a panel of co-hosts who discussed and debated the news of the day in a similar format to the long-running "The View," and saw a few personalities come and go throughout its run.

Like any surprise cancelation, there have been rumors, whispers, and theories as to why "The Real" is coming to an end. Was it due to internal conflicts? According to Variety, co-host Amanda Seales left the show in 2020 because she felt held back from giving her honest takes on issues. Tamera Mowry-Housley also left the show in 2020, though she didn't seem to have any ill will for the show or network. Maybe "The Real" was canceled to make room for "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

Well, here's what Love thinks.