Loni Love Cuts Right To The Chase About What Got The Real Canceled
You'd expect nothing less of a person who co-hosted a show titled "The Real" than total straight-shooting. So, it should come as no surprise that real talk is exactly what we're getting from Loni Love, one of the original hosts of the daytime talk show, which has been canceled after eight successful seasons. The show featured a panel of co-hosts who discussed and debated the news of the day in a similar format to the long-running "The View," and saw a few personalities come and go throughout its run.
Like any surprise cancelation, there have been rumors, whispers, and theories as to why "The Real" is coming to an end. Was it due to internal conflicts? According to Variety, co-host Amanda Seales left the show in 2020 because she felt held back from giving her honest takes on issues. Tamera Mowry-Housley also left the show in 2020, though she didn't seem to have any ill will for the show or network. Maybe "The Real" was canceled to make room for "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Well, here's what Love thinks.
Loni Love: 'Covid costs killed this show'
Taking to her Instagram, original co-host of "The Real," Loni Love, told fans straight up why she thinks the show is being canceled. According to Love, the demise of the show was not due to any feuding or bad blood. Instead, Love blamed the pandemic. "In the end 'The Real' cast and crew did everything we could to scale the show down," she wrote in a text-image. "We shot 7-8 shows in three days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show." Love also thanked the fans for the "great ride" and the studio for keeping it going for eight seasons.
While Hollywood has mostly been able to adapt to the strain of the pandemic, there's no denying that it's been a huge burden on the industry, and everyone has had to struggle. Other shows that were shut down or canceled due to COVID include, per Entertainment Weekly, "Drunk History," "GLOW," and "The Society." Derek Waters, creator of "Drunk History," wrote on Instagram, "Sad to see it end but my god am I thankful for all it did."