Bob Odenkirk Reveals The Devastating Effect His On-Set Heart Attack Had On His Co-Stars

Actor Bob Odenkirk has been in the business for decades. Per TV Guide, Odenkirk's first significant part was in the 1999 comedy flick "Can't Stop Dancing," which wasn't exactly a smash hit. Previously, he'd played bit parts in a broad range of sitcoms and dramas, including "Seinfield," "Third Rock From the Sun," and "Roseanne," and went on to try his hand at directing. "I somehow got in this financial hole," Odenkirk described on "The Howard Stern Show" in February, confirming he had gone bankrupt for a time.

However, Odenkirk's career and bank balance really skyrocketed after scoring a gig on "Breaking Bad." He played the role of Walter White's morally questionable, shady attorney, Saul Goodman, in the smash hit drama. The fan-favorite side character made enough of an impact to spawn its own spin-off, "Better Call Saul." The show was a scorching success right from the get-go. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Better Call Saul" Season 1 premiere broke cable TV records after 6.9 million viewers tuned in. It maintained its high ratings to the end of Season 5, which aired in April 2020.

According to CheatSheet, the sixth and final season of the series was delayed, first because of issues with filming during COVID-19, then because of the lead actor's scary hospitalization in July 2021. After his health emergency left fans unsure about the future of "Better Call Saul," Odenkirk has now revealed how his on-set heart attack affected his co-stars.