Fran Drescher Takes A Side In The Rosie O'Donnell And Priyanka Chopra Feud

Fran Drescher and Rosie O'Donnell are friendship goals. "The Nanny" star appeared on the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, where she spoke about her friendship with the comedian. She revealed, "Rosie and I are very good friends." She said they met while shooting "Car 54, Where Are You?" a movie that was released in 1994. The two have even tried to develop a show, per People, and have teamed up for charity events. Thus, it makes sense that Drescher would weigh in on the saga between O'Donnell and Priyanka Chopra.

O'Donnell took to TikTok and confessed to an embarrassing moment when she met Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. The video has since been removed, according to the Los Angeles Times. She revealed that she spotted the couple seated near her table where she was dining and introduced herself. She recalled, "I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in 'Kingdom.'" She then addressed Chopra and said, "'And hi, I know your dad,' she goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' I'm like, 'Deepak.' She's like, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.'"

All the roasts in the world couldn't have burned hotter. Apparently, O'Donnell had assumed that Priyanka was author Deepak Chopra's daughter. Not only that, but she also thought that Deepak was Priyanka's only claim to fame, and did not realize she was a Hollywood star in her own right. Now, Drescher has also aired her feelings about what really went down between O'Donnell and Priyanka.