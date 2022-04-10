Fran Drescher Takes A Side In The Rosie O'Donnell And Priyanka Chopra Feud
Fran Drescher and Rosie O'Donnell are friendship goals. "The Nanny" star appeared on the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, where she spoke about her friendship with the comedian. She revealed, "Rosie and I are very good friends." She said they met while shooting "Car 54, Where Are You?" a movie that was released in 1994. The two have even tried to develop a show, per People, and have teamed up for charity events. Thus, it makes sense that Drescher would weigh in on the saga between O'Donnell and Priyanka Chopra.
O'Donnell took to TikTok and confessed to an embarrassing moment when she met Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. The video has since been removed, according to the Los Angeles Times. She revealed that she spotted the couple seated near her table where she was dining and introduced herself. She recalled, "I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in 'Kingdom.'" She then addressed Chopra and said, "'And hi, I know your dad,' she goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' I'm like, 'Deepak.' She's like, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.'"
All the roasts in the world couldn't have burned hotter. Apparently, O'Donnell had assumed that Priyanka was author Deepak Chopra's daughter. Not only that, but she also thought that Deepak was Priyanka's only claim to fame, and did not realize she was a Hollywood star in her own right. Now, Drescher has also aired her feelings about what really went down between O'Donnell and Priyanka.
Fran Drescher says Rosie O'Donnell wouldn't 'hurt anybody'
"The Nanny" fans may remember that Fran Fine always came to her family's rescue. Like her character, Fran Drescher is no different. Page Six wanted to know more about how the awkward meeting went down between Rosie O'Donnell, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas. After all, she was dining with O'Donnell at the time. Drescher defended her friend and said that O'Donnell "sometimes regrets something she might have done because she would never want to hurt anybody." Drescher pointed out that O'Donnell has other admirable traits because "[s]he happens to be a good woman, and fearless for fighting for the underdog." Drescher added, "So yeah, you know, not knowing somebody's name or something should be her greatest offense."
Of course, this is not the first time the besties have had each other's backs. In 2008, Drescher appeared on "Larry King Live" in the midst of an election. She appealed to the voters in Spanish, and apparently, King didn't like it. So, he then made fun of her, per the New York Post. The very next day, O'Donnell took to her blog and shared a poll. She wanted to know if King's days were numbered and if he should "retire soon." An overwhelming majority agreed that King should retire. Ouch! It seems as if Drescher and O'Donnell have been defending each other for years, as BFFs often do. As Drescher raved on a podcast, "I just love that woman!"