Rosie O'Donnell Has An Apology For Priyanka Chopra
In the realm of social faux pas, Rosie O'Donnell is a pretty frequent visitor. Whether her public feuds with Donald Trump are making headlines or she's offending the former first family, Danny DeVito, or a myriad of others, O'Donnell is becoming familiar with the art of apologizing. Speaking out of turn is something she's aware is a personality flaw, as Time Magazine noted. For example, her apology for mocking Chinese people included a line that signified little chance she would learn a lesson from the situation: "There's a good chance I'll do something like that again ... only 'cause it's how my brain works," she said at the time.
Well, apparently she owed another apology after a run-in with new parents Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra over the weekend. Per her TikTok on the awkward encounter, O'Donnell embarrassed herself, her son, his girlfriend, and even Fran Drescher. After running into Chopra and Jonas at restaurant Nobu in Malibu, California, O'Donnell made it very clear she didn't know anything about Chopra.
Rosie O'Donnell issued an apology via TikTok
In a TikTok video posted after the fact, Rosie O'Donnell recounted the scenario. She told Nick Jonas he was "great in 'Kingdom'" before turning to Priyanka Chopra. O'Donnell spoke to Chopra, saying, "'Hi, I know your dad.' She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I go, 'Deepak.' She goes, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.'" This encounter is all the more awkward given that Priyanka's parents' wedding anniversary was the previous day and her father (Dr. Ashok Chopra) died in 2013. Priyanka has a tattoo on her wrist in her father's handwriting that says "Daddy's lil girl."
In a follow-up TikTok, O'Donnell acknowledged in the caption that she should have Googled Priyanka before making her video about the incident. She apologized to Priyanka and anyone who thought she acted inappropriately, but also added that she's sure Priyanka has heard that before — of people thinking Deepak Chopra is her father. She also added, "Sorry. Sometimes I f*** up..." to her odd follow-up apology.
Gitanjali Roy of NDTV called the apology "cringe-worthy" and wonders why O'Donnell didn't apologize for referring to Priyanka as "something Chopra" and "the Chopra wife" in her videos as well. Roy also noted that O'Donnell is now part of a line of people who have "underestimated or dissed" Priyanka. Don't worry Priyanka, we know who you are.