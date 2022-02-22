Rosie O'Donnell Has An Apology For Priyanka Chopra

In the realm of social faux pas, Rosie O'Donnell is a pretty frequent visitor. Whether her public feuds with Donald Trump are making headlines or she's offending the former first family, Danny DeVito, or a myriad of others, O'Donnell is becoming familiar with the art of apologizing. Speaking out of turn is something she's aware is a personality flaw, as Time Magazine noted. For example, her apology for mocking Chinese people included a line that signified little chance she would learn a lesson from the situation: "There's a good chance I'll do something like that again ... only 'cause it's how my brain works," she said at the time.

Well, apparently she owed another apology after a run-in with new parents Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra over the weekend. Per her TikTok on the awkward encounter, O'Donnell embarrassed herself, her son, his girlfriend, and even Fran Drescher. After running into Chopra and Jonas at restaurant Nobu in Malibu, California, O'Donnell made it very clear she didn't know anything about Chopra.