Dwayne Haskins' Final Instagram Post Is Chilling
Hearts broke everywhere when it was confirmed that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins had been fatally struck by a dump truck in South Florida.
"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Pittsburgh's head coach Mike Tomlin released in an official statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community," he continued. "Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."
Details surrounding the tragic accident are still unclear but highway patrol officials revealed in a news release that the incident was reported shortly after 6:30 am on April 9 and that Haskins had been "walking on (the highway) for unknown reasons," per CNN.
Dwayne Haskins alluded to being 'at peace'
In the days leading up to football player Dwayne Haskins' tragic death, the athlete was reportedly in Florida training with some of his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates. According to The New York Times, Haskins was working hard to score a starting position with the Steelers after being re-signed with the team in March. "I feel like I can be a starter in this league. I got drafted for that reason," Haskins said in a January interview. "I definitely believe I have the talent to. I just haven't put it all together yet. And that's something I have to do this offseason to put myself in a position to play," he declared.
But it's the chilling and cryptic Instagram post Haskins left behind that has many reeling. "'It is what it is' will keep you at peace," Haskins posted to his Instagram Story in what would be his last social media post (via The U.S. Sun.) Before that, Haskins posted much lighter social media content, including an alleged video wherein he was joking and laughing with fellow Steeler and running back Najee Harris.
Many have publicly paid tribute to Dwayne Haskins
Following Dwayne Haskins' sad and untimely death, many fans and colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to the late athlete, including retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
"I only had the privilege to know D-Hask for a short time," Roethlisberger began in a lengthy statement on Twitter. "But in that time I got to meet a young man that didn't seem to ever have a bad day. He came to work everyday with a smile on his face and energy and love in his heart," he continued. "Wish we had more time together on this earth, but I will cherish the time and the laughs we had!" the famous QB continued. "I'll say it again just like I told you to your face, I still wish I could throw the ball like you!! Love ya pal. 7," he added.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's defensive tackle Cameron Heyward penned a somber tweet that read, "Dwayne meant so much to so many people. His smile was infectious and he was a guy you wanted to be around. We are all in shock about losing him. We are going to miss the heck out of him as well. We lost you way too early. Luckily I got a chance to get to know you. RIP DH."
Gil Brandt is now under fire
Unfortunately, not everyone was as sensitive and empathetic.
Long-time sports executive Gil Brandt is now under fire for a flippant remark he made on-air in the wake of the tragic news. "I hate anytime anybody is killed or anybody dies. But he was a guy that was living to be dead," the 90-year-old former scout told Sirius XM's Vic Carucci and Dan Leberfeld, per Daily Mail. "They told him don't, under any circumstances, leave school early. You just don't have the work habits. You don't have this, you don't have that. What did he do? Left school early," he continued. "Maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn't do silly things ... [like] jogging on a highway."
As one can imagine, the backlash was swift, and shortly after, Brandt took to Twitter to apologize for the insensitive comment. "This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins' passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins' family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time," he wrote.