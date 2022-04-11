Dwayne Haskins' Final Instagram Post Is Chilling

Hearts broke everywhere when it was confirmed that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins had been fatally struck by a dump truck in South Florida.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Pittsburgh's head coach Mike Tomlin released in an official statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community," he continued. "Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

Details surrounding the tragic accident are still unclear but highway patrol officials revealed in a news release that the incident was reported shortly after 6:30 am on April 9 and that Haskins had been "walking on (the highway) for unknown reasons," per CNN.