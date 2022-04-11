Courtney Stodden Still Has One Wish About Chrissy Teigen

Courtney Stodden's drama with Chrissy Teigen is well-documented. The two have quite the history, with Stodden going public with their past in 2021 when she accused Teigen of cyberbullying her several years earlier. Speaking to Daily Beast in May 2021, Stodden — who uses they/them pronouns and identifies as non-binary — claimed that Teigen had DM'd and tweeted them hateful messages suggesting she wanted them to die.

Teigen took to Twitter that same month to issue an apology and addressed Stodden by name. The star claimed in a series of tweets that she was horrified by the way she had acted before and was not proud of her behavior, but noted it was "nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!" She then claimed on the social media site that she had "tried to connect with Courtney privately," continuing, "but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am."

But Stodden has something to say about Teigen's public apology a year later, as they revealed the one thing they still want from the model and TV host.