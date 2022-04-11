The Truth About Shailene Woodley And Theo James' Relationship

Shailene Woodley typically keeps her love life under wraps, but the "Big Little Lies" alum made headlines in 2020 when news broke of her relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In fact, Rodgers and Woodley made their engagement public at a time when few knew they were even dating! "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments..." Rodgers said during a virtual NFL Honors broadcast in February 2021, according to Entertainment Tonight. "Off the field, I got a really great group of people that support me. So, I'd like to thank my team... my fiancée." But shippers were disappointed when the couple called it quits only one year later, according to People.

However, Rodgers and Woodley sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted looking "very affectionate" while out and about at a California winery together in March. Whether or not they're looking to call timeout on their split, Rodgers isn't the only leading man in Woodley's life. The A-lister is also close to her "Divergent" co-star Theo James, whom she met on the set of the first film in 2014. Because the actors played out the onscreen love story between their characters — Tris Prior and Tobias "Four" Eaton — so well, fans felt like they might make a cute couple IRL.

Clearly, the pair had chemistry, though they kept their relationship strictly in the friend zone ... and they've preserved that friendship to this day.