Kim Kardashian's Law Journey Just Set An Unexpected Standard
What, like it's hard?
Reality television star turned fashion mogul Kim Kardashian first stunned the masses when she announced she was following her late father's footsteps and embarking on a four-year-long adventure to become an attorney. "I had to think long and hard about this," she confessed during a Vogue interview about her decision to become a lady of the law. "The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency," she recalled, "and I'm sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, 'Oh, s***. I need to know more.' I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It's never one person who gets things done; it's always a collective of people, and I've always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more." So she did.
But in true Kim K fashion, Kim wasn't content with merely going through the motions of becoming an attorney — she had to be a star student of the law, as well.
Kim Kardashian gave a model answer
Aspiring attorney Kim Kardashian understood the assignment!
As you may recall, Kim alerted the masses that she had finally passed the baby bar exam on her fourth try in December 2021. "I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" she boasted on Instagram. "Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!" she continued in the lengthy post. But now it appears the mother of four didn't only pass... she passed with flying colors!!!
On April 9, Kim's law professor, Sam Arlen Farkas, revealed on his Instagram Stories that one of Kim's essay answers had been selected as a "model answer" for others taking the exam in the future. "So proud of @KimKardashian!!! Looks like her essay with a nearly perfect score... Got. Picked. As. A. Selected. Student. Answer!! Well done, Kim!!" he penned along with a photo of what appeared to be Kim's stellar essay (via Daily Mail). Shortly afterward, Kim took to her own Instagram to relish the good news. "Kinda freaking out!!!" she gushed. As the legendary momager Kris Jenner once so famously said, "You're doing amazing, sweetie!"