Kim Kardashian's Law Journey Just Set An Unexpected Standard

What, like it's hard?

Reality television star turned fashion mogul Kim Kardashian first stunned the masses when she announced she was following her late father's footsteps and embarking on a four-year-long adventure to become an attorney. "I had to think long and hard about this," she confessed during a Vogue interview about her decision to become a lady of the law. "The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency," she recalled, "and I'm sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, 'Oh, s***. I need to know more.' I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It's never one person who gets things done; it's always a collective of people, and I've always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more." So she did.

But in true Kim K fashion, Kim wasn't content with merely going through the motions of becoming an attorney — she had to be a star student of the law, as well.