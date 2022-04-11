The Sad Reason Tom Schwartz Is Still Wearing His Wedding Ring

"Vanderpump Rules" fans were shocked to learn that Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney had separated in March. The couple, who were featured on the show from the very beginning, was anything but stable. Still, it seems inconceivable that they had actually split, considering that Tom once dumped a beer on Katie's head in the middle of a fight and it was broadcasted on national television and immortalized for all of Bravo time, and she still didn't break up with him, it seemed like nothing would ever split them up.

When it came to the reasons for the breakup, after more than a decade together and three years of marriage, Tom and Katie didn't say much despite long-winded notes to their respective Instagrams. "After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose," Katie wrote. "We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and cherish our friendship." Tom posted a similar statement but noted that the decision to split was Katie's, hinting that it wasn't necessarily what he wanted.

Tom might not be overly excited about leaving Katie and his marriage behind, but the couple seemed at least united in their decision to move forward separately. That is until someone noticed Tom was still wearing his wedding ring. So what's the deal?