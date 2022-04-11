How Alex Rodriguez Handled A Jab About Jennifer Lopez's New Engagement

Alex Rodriguez's ex-fiancee is engaged — and he's being trolled over it. Jennifer Lopez took to her fans-only newsletter to announce that she and Ben Affleck are engaged for a second time after he popped the question and presented her with a green stone, according to People magazine. The gem appears to have special meaning, as JLo previously explained that "amazing things happened" while she was wearing the color green.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their love after the "Marry Me" singer broke things off with Rodriguez. At the time, there were rumors that the former New York Yankees slugger had a wandering eye, and a source told People magazine that Lopez felt as though she couldn't "trust" him. Just a couple of weeks later, Affleck was spotted by paparazzi outside of Lopez's home, according to Page Six. Although Lopez and Affleck may have wanted to keep their on-again romance quiet, the paparazzi didn't give them much of a chance. The two ended up making their relationship Instagram official in July.

In October, Rodriguez was trolled by Boston Red Sox fans. Affleck, of course, is a huge Red Sox fans, and the BoSox are an NYY rival. While ARod was doing a post-game show outside of Fenway Park, JLo chants started, according to TMZ. Now, perhaps unsurprisingly, Rodriguez was trolled again shortly after his ex's engagement news hit the internet.