How Alex Rodriguez Handled A Jab About Jennifer Lopez's New Engagement
Alex Rodriguez's ex-fiancee is engaged — and he's being trolled over it. Jennifer Lopez took to her fans-only newsletter to announce that she and Ben Affleck are engaged for a second time after he popped the question and presented her with a green stone, according to People magazine. The gem appears to have special meaning, as JLo previously explained that "amazing things happened" while she was wearing the color green.
Lopez and Affleck rekindled their love after the "Marry Me" singer broke things off with Rodriguez. At the time, there were rumors that the former New York Yankees slugger had a wandering eye, and a source told People magazine that Lopez felt as though she couldn't "trust" him. Just a couple of weeks later, Affleck was spotted by paparazzi outside of Lopez's home, according to Page Six. Although Lopez and Affleck may have wanted to keep their on-again romance quiet, the paparazzi didn't give them much of a chance. The two ended up making their relationship Instagram official in July.
In October, Rodriguez was trolled by Boston Red Sox fans. Affleck, of course, is a huge Red Sox fans, and the BoSox are an NYY rival. While ARod was doing a post-game show outside of Fenway Park, JLo chants started, according to TMZ. Now, perhaps unsurprisingly, Rodriguez was trolled again shortly after his ex's engagement news hit the internet.
Alex Rodriguez hasn't directly commented on Jennifer Lopez's engagement
On the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast that aired on ESPN 2, sportscaster Michael Kay couldn't help but bring up Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's engagement news in front of Alex Rodriguez. "It's a great time in sports. You have a new Masters champion, NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it's a happy time in the world," Kay said on April 10, according to Us Weekly. ARod let out a laugh before responding, "Happiness and world peace is what we're looking for," and then changing the subject.
Rodriguez hasn't responded to his ex's engagement news in any meaningful way, and seems to be minding his own business. Although he isn't in a committed relationship at the present time, Rodriguez has put himself back in the dating pool, and has been seen with a couple of different women over the past year. According to Page Six, he was spending time with Dallas-based fitness competitor Kat Padgett earlier this year. He has also been linked to former Bravo star Kelly Bensimon, though she has denied having a romantic relationship with him, according to E! News.
And so, ARod is left to watch from the sidelines as his ex's relationship continues to make headlines. Next up on the list? Lopez and Affleck are looking for a house to buy. According to TMZ, the deal they made to buy a $55 million estate in Bel Air fell through.