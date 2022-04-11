Fans Call Out CMT Music Awards' Shady Explanation For Kelsea Ballerini's Absence

Country singer Kelesa Ballerini was all set to host and perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, just one year after her first hosting gig at the show, where she performed and celebrated multiple wins. However, some bad news came to light on April 11, preventing Ballerini from appearing at the CMT Music Awards in person to create that same lightning-in-a-bottle magic she had last year at the award show. People received a statement from the CMT Music Awards only hours before the show that confirmed that co-host Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19. "Fortunately, she is asymptomatic and remains excited to co-host the show (remotely)," the statement announced.

Singer Kane Brown, who previously co-hosted with Ballerini at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, "graciously agreed to step in" and share the stage with co-host actor Anthony Mackie. "They have plenty of surprises in store for tonight's show," the statement concluded. Mackie went on to open the show only alluding to Ballerini's illness, focusing on Brown stepping up his hosting duties. "Just like the NFL has backup QBs, here at the CMT Awards, we have backup KBs," Mackie joked, per Billboard.

While it seems reasonable to keep the show moving beyond Ballerini's COVID-19 diagnosis, some fans aren't buying it and are calling CMT out for their lackluster response.