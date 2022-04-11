LeAnn Rimes' Appearance At The CMT Music Awards Has Fans Drawing This Unfortunate Comparison
LeAnn Rimes has certainly had her fair share of controversies over the years. It all began when she and actor Eddie Cibrian got romantic while working on a film set back in 2009. Cibrian was married to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville at the time, while Rimes was also married to Dean Sheremet. The headlines weren't kind to Rimes, to say the least, as she was quickly labeled as a home-wrecker by fans. In an interview with E!'s Giuliana Rancic in 2012, Rimes admitted she felt hurt by the insult. She said at the time (via ABC News), "I'm like, can someone come up with anything like more, I don't know, original?"
Fast-forward ten years later, and Rimes and Cibrian are still happily married, with Rimes' relationship with his ex Glanville being much more civil than it was before. If that weren't enough, it also looks like Rimes might be poised for a musical comeback, as her appearance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards has certainly been turning a lot of heads for good reason. However, her appearance at the award show has also drawn an unfortunate comparison to another country star who has had somewhat of a parallel experience.
Fans say LeAnn Rimes deserves a second chance like Jason Aldean
LeAnn Rimes made stunning appearance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. While on the red carpet, she told the AP that her new album, "God's Work," is one like she's never made before. She said, "We're in such a moment in time where people need music that makes them feel something." Well, the message has certainly been heard loud and clear as a lot of Rimes' fans are calling for her comeback.
But at the same time, other fans are comparing her to another country music artist that also had a very public extra-marital affair: Jason Aldean. As many fans can recall, Aldean and former "American Idol" contestant Brittany Kerr actually tied the knot after they were snapped making out at a bar in 2012 while Aldean was married to another woman, per TMZ. Even though Rimes' career turned stagnant after her affair with Eddie Cibrian, Aldean's flourished following his tryst. In fact, he won the Collaborative Video of the Year award with Carrie Underwood at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
This has prompted some fans to take notice of Rimes back on the awards circuit. One wrote on Twitter, "Bout damn time y'all let Leeann back around since JA did the SAME IF NOT WORSE but y'all black balled this hella talented woman for ages for cheating." That said, Rimes is certainly back on track after the drama.