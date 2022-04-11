Jason Aldean's CMT Music Award Performance Has Fans Covering Their Ears

Country singers Bryan Adams and Jason Aldean teamed up during the 2022 CMT Music Awards to perform Adams' hit song, "Heaven." Even though that track is almost 40 years old, many people are still huge fans to this day — which is understandable since it was Billboard's Hot 100 No. 1 hit in 1985.

"Heaven" is so beloved that many fans aren't afraid to speak their mind about the 2022 rendition featuring Aldean. Heads up: it ain't that pretty. One fan tweeted, "Who at the #CMTAwards allowed Jason Aldean to butcher Bryan's famous song?!? Let Bryan take this please. This is awful." Another fan said, "I'm sorry, but Jason Aldean couldn't carry a tune in a bucket." One fan even directly tagged CMT and expressed their concern about Aldean's singing. "@CMT jason aldean is ruining this right now," they tweeted.

Regardless of how the fans felt, Aldean is having the time of his life after winning Video of the Year and Collaborative Video Of The Year with Carrie Underwood for "If I Didn't Love You" at the CMT Music Awards. "This song has just kind of been so unbelievable this year, how you the fans have responded to it, and how everybody has," Aldean said on stage (via Taste Of Country). "For me, the video is [director] Shaun Silva, everybody at Tackle Box, Michael Knox for producing this song and just kinda making this more than I ever thought it could be."