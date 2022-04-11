Twitter Is Absolutely Divided Over Anthony Mackie As The CMT Music Awards Host

The 2022 CMT Music Awards faced a major roadblock ahead of the actual show. Just hours before showtime, singer Kelsea Ballerini, who was set to host alongside actor Anthony Mackie, revealed that she could not make it to the show due to a positive COVID-19 test.

"All right friends, I have some bad news and I have some good news. The bad news is that a couple days ago, I tested positive for COVID, and the CMT Awards are tonight. So unfortunately I cannot be there in person tonight, and I am devastated," Ballerini announced in an Instagram post. "The good news is I'm feeling a lot better, a lot better. And the incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform."

"One Thing Right" singer Kane Brown, who co-hosted with Ballerini a year prior, also stepped in to serve as co-host alongside Mackie. A CMT representative told Variety that all "three of them have lots of surprises up their sleeves and fans can look forward to an epic show." But while the trio was up to the task, people had lots to say about Mackie's participation as host.