Selena Gomez Has The Perfect Reply For People Talking About Her Body

When it comes to female celebrities in the spotlight, many might say they receive more attention for their appearance rather than their talent or, more importantly, their message. If there's one celeb who knows this all too well, it's Camilla Cabello. The chart-topper gave her unfiltered thoughts about body acceptance amid all of the paparazzi attention she's been getting. Soon after seeing photos of herself online, she took to her Instagram account to bluntly write, "Today I got a new bikini ... and didn't eat anything too heavy before going into the OCEAN cause I knew it was gonna be basically a whole photoshoot," before adding, "What is health if you are so fixated on what your body looks like that your mental health suffers and you can't enjoy your life?"

Another person who has been open about body acceptance has been Selena Gomez. She admitted in an interview with Vogue that there were times she didn't feel comfortable with her body while on the red carpet. Recalling the 2015 Met Gala, Gomez said, "I fluctuate a lot with my weight. I remember this night specifically because I didn't feel good about my body." That said, Gomez now has a totally different outlook when it comes to her body and her size. She also has a strong message for all the body shamers out there who find it necessary to comment on her curves.