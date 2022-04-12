What We Know About Amber Riley Ending Her Engagement
Actor Amber Riley pleasantly surprised the masses back in 2019 when she announced her engagement to Desean Black. "There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love," Riley began in a now-deleted post (via People). "I'm looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this," she continued. "I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! 'What God has joined together, let no man separate.' #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove."
Black, in turn, matched Riley's enthusiasm by sharing the same post to his feed. "Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it's a clear indication that you're doing the right thing. Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you've never experienced, it's another clear indication that you've found the one," he penned in the caption of the since-deleted post. "Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring on it," he continued. "I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black. #happilyengaged A king will always protect his Queen. #blacklove #engaged," he added.
Sadly, things have taken a turn for the worse for the once-lucky-in-love couple.
Amber Riley said the split to Desean Black was 'amicable'
Breaking up is hard to do!
"Glee" star Amber Riley delivered some shocking news while doing press for "Single Black Female," Lifetime's revamped version of the 1992 psychological erotic thriller. "I am a single Black female. I am," she declared on the March 17 episode of "Nice & Neat The Podcast." She then quickly clarified by saying, "I'm a single Black female but I'm not a crazy one like in the movie." As for the breakup, however, Riley maintained that it was "amicable." She added, "I wish him the best... I don't have anything horrible or bad to say."
While the news certainly shocked many, some might argue that they saw the split coming. In July 2021, Riley told Distractify that the couple's wedding plans were on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "That's my best friend in the whole entire world. And during the pandemic, we decided that we're not going to pressure ourselves to figure this out," she explained. "We're going to wait until the pandemic is over, we were going to get married next year." Later, however, many eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice that both parties had scrubbed their Instagram accounts clean of all photos of one another. "If I didn't respect amber riley. I'd be in her insta comments everyday asking what happened with the engagement. cause I wanna know," one curious fan tweeted on April 6. Welp, it looks like they got their answer after all...