What We Know About Amber Riley Ending Her Engagement

Actor Amber Riley pleasantly surprised the masses back in 2019 when she announced her engagement to Desean Black. "There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love," Riley began in a now-deleted post (via People). "I'm looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this," she continued. "I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! 'What God has joined together, let no man separate.' #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove."

Black, in turn, matched Riley's enthusiasm by sharing the same post to his feed. "Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it's a clear indication that you're doing the right thing. Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you've never experienced, it's another clear indication that you've found the one," he penned in the caption of the since-deleted post. "Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring on it," he continued. "I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black. #happilyengaged A king will always protect his Queen. #blacklove #engaged," he added.

Sadly, things have taken a turn for the worse for the once-lucky-in-love couple.