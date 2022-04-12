Kendall Jenner Reveals What Kris Jenner Really Wants Her To Do

Although Kendall Jenner has grown up in front of the TV cameras, she's not one to go into detail about her personal life. In fact, she's known for keeping her love life private on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." Executive producer Farnaz Farjam told the podcast "The Daily Dish" back in 2021 that while filming the show Kendall had just one request. He said, as per E! News, "Kendall's always had this rule, which she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show and in the show, because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are. So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule."

Kendall and her boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker, did hint that dating in the spotlight isn't all that bad, despite Kendall's desire to keep things out of the news. "I wouldn't say hard," Booker told WSJ Magazine, adding, "Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now." And while Kendall and her man are taking things pretty easy, there's someone who might be putting a little pressure on the couple to take their relationship to the next level: Kendall's mom, Kris Jenner.