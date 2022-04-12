Why Kim Kardashian Called Kanye West In Tears

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Amid the ever-evolving drama between Kim Kardashian, her ex Kanye "Ye" West, and her new beau Pete Davidson, many might be surprised to learn that in the inaugural episode of Hulu's brand new series "The Kardashians," it was Ye who provided a shoulder for the SKIMS mogul to cry on. Later in the episode, during a confessional, Kim opened up about the dynamic between the co-parents. "Kanye and I are still going through a divorce now," she explained, per the Los Angeles Times. "We're just trying to figure it out — how to be good parents to our kids together, of how to be good friends to each other. Ultimate goal, no matter what, is just happiness and following that, whatever that looks like," she declared.

But what exactly prompted Kim to call Ye in tears in the first place? The answer might surprise you.