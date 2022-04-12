Kodak Black Lashes Out At Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith, and there have been repercussions that extend far beyond Smith's 10-year ban from the Oscars. Less than two weeks after the bizarre incident, a video resurfaced that put the Smiths in an unflattering light. In the YouTube clip taken from a 2019 Instagram Live session, Jada put Will on the spot about an upcoming "Red Table Talk" guest that helped their marriage. "I would say don't just start filming me without asking me," Will responded curtly. The "Girls Trip" star continued to press her husband. "Would you say that she helped us heal the hurts that we caused between one another?" Jada asked while Will refused to engage in an on-camera marital discussion.

A 2018 episode of "Red Table Talk" started recirculating around the same time as the Instagram Live clip. During the episode, Jada admitted that she originally had no interest in tying the knot with Will. "I never wanted to be married," Jada said in the episode that featured Will, their daughter Willow and Jada's mother in a round-table discussion. According to the actor and host, she felt obliged to get married after getting pregnant with the couple's first child.

Controversial rapper Kodak Black, who came under fire in January for posting salacious twerking videos from an NHL game, saw the old clips and decided to weigh in on the Smith family.