Kodak Black Lashes Out At Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith, and there have been repercussions that extend far beyond Smith's 10-year ban from the Oscars. Less than two weeks after the bizarre incident, a video resurfaced that put the Smiths in an unflattering light. In the YouTube clip taken from a 2019 Instagram Live session, Jada put Will on the spot about an upcoming "Red Table Talk" guest that helped their marriage. "I would say don't just start filming me without asking me," Will responded curtly. The "Girls Trip" star continued to press her husband. "Would you say that she helped us heal the hurts that we caused between one another?" Jada asked while Will refused to engage in an on-camera marital discussion.
A 2018 episode of "Red Table Talk" started recirculating around the same time as the Instagram Live clip. During the episode, Jada admitted that she originally had no interest in tying the knot with Will. "I never wanted to be married," Jada said in the episode that featured Will, their daughter Willow and Jada's mother in a round-table discussion. According to the actor and host, she felt obliged to get married after getting pregnant with the couple's first child.
Controversial rapper Kodak Black, who came under fire in January for posting salacious twerking videos from an NHL game, saw the old clips and decided to weigh in on the Smith family.
Kodak Black says Jada Pinkett Smith should date him
Rapper Kodak Black took to Instagram Live on April 9 to voice his opinions about Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. "Jada Pinkett, baby you is out of pocket [sic]," the "Roll in Peace" rapper said in footage that was reshared on Twitter. "You got a n**** that love you, f*** with you after all those years," Kodak added. Shortly afterward, the contentious hip-hop figure suggested that Jada date him instead of her husband. "You don't deserve Will Smith. You deserve [Kodak], you deserve me," the rapper said. "I be that real thug." Kodak then launched into a tangent about how legendary West Coast rapper Tupac Shakur was not an "all the way gangsta."
The reason Kodak mentioned Tupac was because Jada was famously close friends with the "All Eyez On Me" artist. Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett met as teens at their Baltimore arts high school. Will has confessed before that he was jealous of their bond. "She just loved him," the "Bad Boys" star said on "The Breakfast Club" in 2020. "He was the image of perfection, but she was with the 'Fresh Prince,'" he added. Will mentioned that Jada's relationship with Tupac caused tension between the two hip hop stars, tension Will later regretted.
Besides his advice for Jada, Kodak also had a suggestion for Will. The "Tunnel Vision" rapper suggested the Hollywood A-lister try dating younger women. "Go get you some other s*** ... a young tenderoni," Kodak advised Will to date a woman around 18 to 22-years-old.