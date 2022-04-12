The Major Change Tarek El Moussa Made To His Body For Heather Rae Young
As Beyoncé would say, there's no doubt that Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are crazy in love. The two are a match made in reality TV heaven, and there's no doubt in our minds that they probably have a stunning home with every nice finish imaginable. The couple first linked up in 2019, and they have been going strong ever since. Their romance progressed pretty quickly, and Young and El Moussa got engaged in July 2020. Not too long after, Young and El Moussa tied the knot in an intimate wedding in California.
The cuties never shy away from proclaiming their love for one another on social media and in the press, and it's clear to see that they're two smitten kittens. In March, El Moussa shared an Instagram post that included a sweet shoutout to Young. "When you find your person, soul mate, and best friend all in one, it makes everyday feel like the best day ever!!" he gushed. As fans of "Selling Sunset" know, Young also regularly raves over her hubby on the show and, of course, in social media posts. "It felt so good to get dressed up for myself, and my sweet husband. He always makes me feel beautiful no matter what, but there is something excited about getting dressed up to go out together," she wrote on Instagram ahead of the Season 5 premiere of "Selling Sunset."
Now, the couple is taking their romance to a whole new level with a surprising display of love.
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young rock matching tattoos
What better way to show your love for your significant other than with some permanent ink on your body? "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa is showing his love for Heather Rae Young with a new tattoo. But Young returned the favor and got a tattoo of her own to match. As fans know, the newlyweds regularly gush over one another on Instagram, and it's clear that their romance is solid. On April 11, El Moussa took to Instagram to share a black and white filtered photo of the matching tattoos with the dates on the arms and the initials closer to their wrists.
El Moussa began the post by explaining that he got a tribal-looking tattoo on his back, and after that, he vowed never to get another one. "Yesterday....I broke my promise," he wrote. "It started out as just @heatherraeyoung and I getting our wedding date. Last minute, before we got there, I decided I also really wanted the kids birthdays and her initials!" he gushed. The reality star also made sure to add that he left some space for future kiddos. Fans made sure to weigh in on the comments section, with many approving of the display of affection. "You guys are the cutest!" one social media user gushed. "Love the idea. The dates are out of order that would drive me nuts but looove the idea!" another commented.
Young posted a similar photo to her husband's, but she kept her caption a little simpler, writing "10.23.2021."