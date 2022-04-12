Gilbert Gottfried's Net Worth: How Much Was The Comedian Worth When He Died?

Gilbert Gottfried made a name for himself as one of the most popular comedians in Hollywood, and there's no doubt he had one of the most unique voices in the industry. The star, whose death was announced on April 12, earned a laundry-list of credits to his name, but we personally loved him on the Comedy Central roasts, where he seemed to be at his best.

While Gottfried isn't exactly a rags-to-riches story, he did come from humble beginnings. "Our first apartment was a little place above my father and uncle's hardware store in Coney Island," he explained in an essay for the Wall Street Journal, describing the apartment as "tiny" and saying he didn't "remember ever seeing a customer" at the shop. Gottfried shared that the family later moved to another part of Brooklyn, but the living conditions weren't much better. "My two sisters shared a bedroom, and I slept in the dining room," Gottfried wrote. "There were no dividers or anything to make it look like a bedroom. There was just a small bed right next to the dining-room table."

Gottfried began his career in comedy at just 15 years old, and he never looked back. The star once said that comedy came easy to him. "I could go on and do a live show for 20 billion people with less fear than I have trying to decide between whole wheat and raisin bread," he told the Los Angeles Times. And sticking to comedy certainly paid off for the star.