Ireland Baldwin Gets Candid About Her Cosmetic Procedure

We all know that celebrities get cosmetic work done from time to time. But very few are willing to get candid about their procedures, but mutli-hyphenate model Ireland Baldwin did on her Instagram. You may think that Baldwin, the 26-year-old model daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, is too young to have any work done on her lovely face. Fair enough! But at the same time, who are any of us to tell another adult what to do, or not to do, to her own face?

Baldwin made two Instagram posts showing her face post-procedure, with minimal captions. Alongside the first photo of her bandaged face, she only wrote "Hey." In the second selfie, which included her cousin and tagged plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Kim, Baldwin wrote, "Cousins who facetite together, stay together." FaceTite is a minimally invasive cosmetic procedure that includes both fat reduction and skin tightening, according to Healthline.

But if you want to get the real story behind Ireland Baldwin's decision to get the procedure, you just have to scroll back a couple of posts.