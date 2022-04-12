Ireland Baldwin Gets Candid About Her Cosmetic Procedure
We all know that celebrities get cosmetic work done from time to time. But very few are willing to get candid about their procedures, but mutli-hyphenate model Ireland Baldwin did on her Instagram. You may think that Baldwin, the 26-year-old model daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, is too young to have any work done on her lovely face. Fair enough! But at the same time, who are any of us to tell another adult what to do, or not to do, to her own face?
Baldwin made two Instagram posts showing her face post-procedure, with minimal captions. Alongside the first photo of her bandaged face, she only wrote "Hey." In the second selfie, which included her cousin and tagged plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Kim, Baldwin wrote, "Cousins who facetite together, stay together." FaceTite is a minimally invasive cosmetic procedure that includes both fat reduction and skin tightening, according to Healthline.
But if you want to get the real story behind Ireland Baldwin's decision to get the procedure, you just have to scroll back a couple of posts.
Ireland Baldwin got the FaceTite procedure
In an Instagram post made on April 7, Ireland Baldwin posted a four-slide long notes app statement that got real candid about her current situation — including her own insecurities. In the super long post, Baldwin discussed her frustration with paparazzi, social media trolls, and body image, including personal detail about her history of eating disorders and her discomfort with her own appearance at times. She also addressed the cosmetic procedure.
"I know a lot of you love to assume I am filled with lip filler, breast implants, and botox, but even though there's absolutely nothing wrong with those things I am not," she wrote, in part. But in the same message, Baldwin admitted she isn't opposed to addressing issues she's self-conscious about, like her chin. "Not going under the knife but trying an in-office procedure to see if it helps," she shared, promising followers that they won't see any behind-the-scenes photos, concluding, "It's all for me."
It's perhaps one of the longest, but it's not the only statement Baldwin has made about body positivity. In a 2017 interview with Megyn Kelly, she said, "I think we all have flaws and it's so important to embrace them so that's all I'm trying to do." Ireland Baldwin has made it clear that she'll always speak her truth!