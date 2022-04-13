The Truth About Gilbert Gottfried's Wife

Late comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried is perhaps best known for his crass humor. "I love to go where it's a dark area," he unabashedly told the New York Times in 2013. "You never know what people will choose to be offended by."

Still, there was much more than meets when it came to the legendary comic. "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," Gilbert's family released in a statement on Twitter following his death. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children."

Gilbert tied the knot to fellow comedian and actor Dara Gottfried (née Dara Kravitz) on February 3, 2007, per In Touch. The couple went on to welcome two children — a daughter, Lily, and a son, Max, in 2007 and 2009, respectively. But what's the real story about the woman behind the legendary entertainer? The answer just might surprise you.