Chris Rock's Brother Proves His Beef With Will Smith Is Far From Over

Following actor Will Smith's violent outburst at the 2022 Oscars, comedian Chris Rock's younger brother, Kenny Rock, has been very vocal about his disdain for Smith's actions and what he believed should have happened afterward.

"It eats at me watching it over and over again because you've seen a loved one being attacked and there's nothing you can do about it," Kenny told the Los Angeles Times. "Every time I'm watching the videos, it's like a rendition that just keeps going over and over in my head. My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show," he continued. "He should have been escorted out of there. I hold them accountable for that. He could have went up there and did anything you wanted to my brother. It could have been much worse than what he did," he added.

Since then, however, Smith has resigned from the Academy, and, in turn, the Academy banned him from the award show for the next ten years. Alas, Kenny is still fightin' mad.