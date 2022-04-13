The Truth About Gilbert Gottfried's Speaking Voice

Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at age 67. On April 12, Gottfried's family announced the news on Twitter, saying, "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor." The actor's publicist, Glenn Schwartz, later explained that Gottfried was suffering from a form of muscular dystrophy for some time before his death, per The New York Times.

Gottfried's family also remembered him as "the most iconic voice in comedy," as he was often recognized for his brilliant voice-over work. Gottfried got his start in the entertainment business by doing stand-up and made appearances on "Saturday Night Live" and the last three "Sharknado" movies, per The Wrap. He's famously played so many beloved characters throughout his prolific decades-long acting career, like in Disney's hit animation film "Aladdin," that many don't even know what Gottfried's actual voice sounds like.

Because the comedian's voice was so distinguishable, Gottfried was hard to miss in any room. His ability to fall into different characters was so rare that according to The U.S. Sun, he became known for having two separate voices, one for work and one for personal life.