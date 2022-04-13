Was Pamela Anderson's Broadway Debut A Success?

As George Benson once waxed poetic, "I won't quit 'til I'm a star on Broadway."

Actor and model Pamela Anderson pleasantly stunned the masses on March 7 when she announced that she would be starring on Broadway. "From 'Baywatch' to Broadway. I am inspired by the unexpected," Anderson told the Associated Press about her new role portraying the villainous protagonist, Roxie Hart. "This is it, and I will not hold back anymore. I am letting go. I am ready to see what I'm capable of. For 'Chicago,' I'll be putting all my cards on the table. I am doubling down — on me," she vowed.

In a later interview with People, Anderson discussed the incredible opportunity further. "I'm so curious to see what I'm made of. Each day, my voice is getting stronger. The choreography is settling in. We're doing the original choreography — they're not holding back with me — and I'm just loving it. I'm just eating it up. I'm like, 'Oh my God, I should have been doing this longer!' But this is the right time," she explained. "This is the beginning of the rest of my career — maybe," she added. But did the former "Baywatch" star make good on her promise to show everyone what she's really made of? The answer probably won't surprise you...