How Pamela Anderson Is Regaining Control In Her Life

Pamela Anderson is set to take the stage as Roxy Hart in "Chicago" on Broadway and through this new role, she's ready to shine in the spotlight again. In a new interview with CNN, Anderson said that her Broadway debut and her upcoming Netflix documentary are helping her reclaim her legacy. "When I was a lot younger, I took my power back in certain situations, and it feels the same way [now]," she said. Anderson admitted that her Broadway role makes her feel very excited about the future and, more importantly, about herself. She said, "It feels like another step closer to taking my power back and really taking it back. It's very empowering. And it does feel I'm being supported. I'm being rooted for, that's a new feeling for me. I don't want to let anybody down, but I also really don't want to let myself down."

While on "Good Morning America" on March 23, Anderson even said that she's been surprising herself with all of the singing and dancing she's been doing behind the scenes in preparation for "Chicago." She said, "Maybe you don't know what you're capable of until you try it." In other words, it sounds like the Anderson that we are about to see is a different one that we've never seen before.