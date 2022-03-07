Pamela Anderson Is Set To Perform In A Way She Never Has Before

Pamela Anderson has been making a lot of headlines lately, and not just because of her surprising history with Vladimir Putin, but also because of Hulu's limited series "Pam and Tommy," which she reportedly wants nothing to do with.

According to People, the former "Baywatch" star believes that the series is doing nothing but bringing up bad memories from the past and exploiting her at the same time. One source put it this way, "After the tape was made public, it was a very traumatizing situation and it's unfair that she is being re-subjected to this trauma, like re-opening a wound."

And while there's a chance that Anderson may or may not have canceled her Hulu subscription because of the series, the Hollywood star is set to perform in a way that she has never done before. And no, her ex-husband Tommy Lee won't be involved in any way, if that's what you're thinking.