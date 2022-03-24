Fans Can't Get Enough Of Pamela Anderson's Newest Project

Even though Pamela Anderson is one of Hollywood's most successful stars, an iconic model, and an activist, she has gone through a lot of challenges over the years. In fact, Anderson's tragic life story, along with how she lost all of her money, has been well documented. That, and her connection to people like Russian President Vladimir Putin has also made headlines. With that said, Anderson's on-camera career has seen some changes, too.

Anderson's had a small role in the film "City Hunter" back in 2018, per IMDb. She also reportedly wanted nothing to do with the Hulu limited series "Pam and Tommy." A source close to the situation told People that the former "Baywatch" star doesn't want to bring back horrible memories from the past, especially when it comes to the intimate tape that she and her ex-husband Tommy Lee made during the height of their fame. "After the tape was made public, it was a very traumatizing situation and it's unfair that she is being re-subjected to this trauma, like re-opening a wound," the insider said. Other than that, Anderson's career has remained relatively quiet in recent years — until now.

Despite all of the noise that "Pam and Tommy" has created for Anderson lately, she's now focusing on a project that her fans already cannot wait to see. Not only that, but Anderson has also hinted that this might be the beginning of a new and bright chapter for her, too.