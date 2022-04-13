Justin Timberlake's Reaction To Getting Asked About Britney Spears' Pregnancy Is Something To See

Justin Timberlake seems tired of fielding questions about his former girlfriend, pop star Britney Spears. The "Mickey Mouse Club" alums dated in the early 2000s, infamously rocking a couple's Canadian tuxedo red carpet look in 2001. The pop pair broke up in 2002. It's been 20 years since that relationship, but the "Cry Me a River" singer has recently been under fire for maligning and mocking his ex-girlfriend in songs and in the media at that time, in the wake of the bombshell New York Times documentary, "Framing Britney Spears." In 2021 he apologized publicly to the "Baby One More Time" songstress, saying in part, "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right."

Since then, Spears has moved on with fiancé Sam Asghari, announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, via US Today, on April 11. Even her ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean and Jayden, offered his heartfelt congratulations. Federline's lawyer told NBC News, "He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together."

Timberlake, who is married to actor Jessica Biel, doesn't seem to be as forthcoming with congratulations. Paparazzi caught up with the "Sexyback" crooner on the street and asked him his thoughts on Spears' pregnancy announcement, and he did not appreciate it.