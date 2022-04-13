Justin Timberlake's Reaction To Getting Asked About Britney Spears' Pregnancy Is Something To See
Justin Timberlake seems tired of fielding questions about his former girlfriend, pop star Britney Spears. The "Mickey Mouse Club" alums dated in the early 2000s, infamously rocking a couple's Canadian tuxedo red carpet look in 2001. The pop pair broke up in 2002. It's been 20 years since that relationship, but the "Cry Me a River" singer has recently been under fire for maligning and mocking his ex-girlfriend in songs and in the media at that time, in the wake of the bombshell New York Times documentary, "Framing Britney Spears." In 2021 he apologized publicly to the "Baby One More Time" songstress, saying in part, "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right."
Since then, Spears has moved on with fiancé Sam Asghari, announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, via US Today, on April 11. Even her ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean and Jayden, offered his heartfelt congratulations. Federline's lawyer told NBC News, "He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together."
Timberlake, who is married to actor Jessica Biel, doesn't seem to be as forthcoming with congratulations. Paparazzi caught up with the "Sexyback" crooner on the street and asked him his thoughts on Spears' pregnancy announcement, and he did not appreciate it.
Justin Timberlake shouts at the paparazzi for asking about Britney Spears' pregnancy
In a new video posted to social media by the GossipBae account, via Youtube, a paparazzo approached Justin Timberlake on the street, posing a question about Britney Spears' pregnancy announcement. Timberlake snaps back, "Stop! Go away!" and shakes a hand in the videographer's face. As he and a companion climb the stairs to an entryway, Timberlake acknowledges he's angrily stomping, calling back to the pap, "Ya got me stomp walking!"
Fans on social media have pointed out that he could have politely offered his congratulations, and that his refusal to do so is telling. But his reaction might be part of his strategy to stay away from all things "Britney" related after she put him on blast on Instagram in March. In a now-deleted IG post, the "Toxic" singer said she has a conversation with Jesus who said, "Your ex ... served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty!!!!" as per The Daily Beast. A source close to Timberlake revealed to HollywoodLife that he's not interested in talking about his former girlfriend, saying in part, "He has made his comments about her in the recent past ... He only wants the best for her, he isn't going to put himself into any of her recent thoughts and will stay away from any social posts she does or anything else she says since he has moved on since they broke up twenty years ago."