Inside Source Reveals How Justin Timberlake Feels Being Put On Blast By Britney Spears

Britney Spears still has a bone to pick with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Even though it's been years since the two broke up, it looks like the "Toxic" singer is still not quite over how he wronged her. In March, Spears took to Instagram to blast her ex, saying how he used her to gain more popularity. "I had a calling last night from Jesus and you know what he said ??? 'Dear child ... your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most ...all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION !!!!" she wrote in a now-deleted post, per Page Six. "Your ex did the same thing ... he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!! Then your blood, one of the hardest times in your life guess what your sister does ... a book too ... all for what ????" While she did not mention Timberlake's name specifically, it's been reported in the past that he wrote the hit song "Cry Me A River" about her.

In 2018, a source told Hollywood Life that Spears was incredibly upset that she was painted negatively in the song. "The whole thing was deeply painful for her. It really felt unfair to her as well because the song makes her look like the villain when the situation with Justin was way more complicated than that," they said. Now that Spears is speaking out decades after they called it quits, Timberlake apparently no longer wants to be involved in the drama.