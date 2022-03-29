Britney Spears Seemingly Just Called Out Her Most Famous Ex

If there's one thing we know about Britney Spears, it's that she's not afraid to get candid on Instagram. Spears has shared some very open and honest posts over the years and has also proven on multiple occasions that she isn't averse to showing off her love life with plenty of gushing posts for her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

Asghari actually pretty regularly appears on her page, with some very gushing messages being exchanged. In a sweet upload on March 7, the star sat in the back of a car with her love as she told him in the caption, "Thank you baby for always reminding me what life is about ... Joy, laughter, and living ... My experience was a woman's dream." He then gave her a sweet love note back, writing in the comments section, "My life is a man's dream" with a red heart emoji. Adorable! Then there was Spears' super sweet birthday post for her man on March 3. The "Overprotected" singer shared a gorgeous shot of the two posing together in front of a sunset, writing, "Happy Birthday to my Fiancé ... I love you so much ... I want a family with you ... I want it all with you !!!!" Double adorable!

But it's a post referencing her love life not involving Asghari that got everyone talking later that month, as the star seemingly took serious aim at her most famous ex with a shocking claim.