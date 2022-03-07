Britney Spears Went All Out For Fiance Sam Asghari's Birthday
As fans know, some of Britney Spears' past romances didn't quite work out, including her union with Kevin Federline. And who could forget how she dated Justin Timberlake, making them one of the hottest pairs in Hollywood during their time together. Now, she seems to have met her match, and Spears and Sam Asghari make one cute couple. According to Us Weekly, they first connected on the set of Spears' music video for "Slumber Party." The soon-to-be love birds exchanged phone numbers, and they've been in each other's lives ever since. They've been through a lot since they have been dating, including the whole ordeal with Spears' conservatorship.
Asghari popped the question in September 2021, and Spears happily shared the news with her legion of fans on Instagram. The couple stood together in a home as the pop princess smiled and showed off her giant ring. "I can't f**king believe it," Spears wrote in her caption, adding a series of heart and wedding ring emoji. Asghari also posted a photo to celebrate the occasion but didn't add any words to his caption.
Spears and Asghari have celebrated plenty of milestones together as well, including birthdays. During Spears' most recent birthday, Asghari made sure to shower her with praise. "I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I'm inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world," he gushed. "Everyday is your birthday my queen." Now, she's returning the favor.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari celebrate his birthday in Vegas
Britney Spears headed back to Las Vegas for Sam Asghari's birthday. The songstress is pretty familiar with the city after her highly popular Planet Hollywood residency. Spears canceled her Domination residency at the Park Theatre at Park MGM, but she's proving that she still loves Vegas. According to Page Six, the two were busy when they were there as Asghari got invited to go to UFC 272. "There was no drama," the insider snitched. "She got picked up in a Rolls-Royce, [was driven] to the hotel and had a great time." The same source revealed the two got massages, had a nice private dinner, and stayed at the Resorts World Las Vegas in what we assume was a pretty nice suite.
Spears took to Instagram to share a sweet black and white photo of Asghari relaxing on a lounge chair. He looked dressed to impress in a white button-down shirt and black suit jacket. "Such an amazing pic of my husband @samasghari !!!! He's such a hard worker, and he amazes me each day with his passion for life !!!!" Spears raved. "I'm so lucky to be able to share my life with him .... HAPPY BIRTHDAY."
Some fans were quick to wish Asghari a happy birthday, while many others questioned Spears mentioning that Asghari was her husband. Asghari also commented on the photo. "I'm saying no more cake, baby no more please," he wrote. Seriously, how cute are these two?