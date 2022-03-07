Britney Spears Went All Out For Fiance Sam Asghari's Birthday

As fans know, some of Britney Spears' past romances didn't quite work out, including her union with Kevin Federline. And who could forget how she dated Justin Timberlake, making them one of the hottest pairs in Hollywood during their time together. Now, she seems to have met her match, and Spears and Sam Asghari make one cute couple. According to Us Weekly, they first connected on the set of Spears' music video for "Slumber Party." The soon-to-be love birds exchanged phone numbers, and they've been in each other's lives ever since. They've been through a lot since they have been dating, including the whole ordeal with Spears' conservatorship.

Asghari popped the question in September 2021, and Spears happily shared the news with her legion of fans on Instagram. The couple stood together in a home as the pop princess smiled and showed off her giant ring. "I can't f**king believe it," Spears wrote in her caption, adding a series of heart and wedding ring emoji. Asghari also posted a photo to celebrate the occasion but didn't add any words to his caption.

Spears and Asghari have celebrated plenty of milestones together as well, including birthdays. During Spears' most recent birthday, Asghari made sure to shower her with praise. "I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I'm inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world," he gushed. "Everyday is your birthday my queen." Now, she's returning the favor.