Scarlett Johansson Finally Sets The Record Straight On The Rumor That Has Haunted Her For Years

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost might make a solid family unit these days, but the actor once lit up the tabloids with her dating life. In 2004, when Johansson was still single and mingling, a certain rumor began spreading like wildfire. Apparently, the story goes, she and Benicio del Toro had done the dirty in an elevator at the Chateau Marmont — where, interestingly, del Toro met ex Kimberly Stewart. Johansson's and del Toro's ensuing responses did nothing to quell the gossip. The "Black Widow" star sarcastically quipped to Allure (via TooFab) at the time, "Apparently there was somebody with us in an elevator and making out or having sex or something — which is very unsanitary." The rumor mill, however, took Johansson's words at face value.

As for del Toro, he was just as initially vague addressing it in a 2005 Esquire interview (via TooFab). Hemming and hawing, del Toro said, "I don't know. Let's leave that to somebody's imagination. Let's not promote it. I'm sure it has happened before. It might not be the last time either." Talk about a non-answer!

While nobody can trace back the source of this particular gossip, Johansson speculated to Esquire in 2006 that it was the doing of a reporter who hit on her once seeking revenge. Clearly sick of the shadow following her for almost two decades, the actor has finally decided to put the rumor to rest.